Gear Up for Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 22.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $557.02 million, increasing 17.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pinnacle Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 52.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans' should arrive at $151.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $147.83 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average balances - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $52.89 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.40 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $158.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $149.11 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $144.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.55 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $414.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $363.79 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Trust fees' will likely reach $10.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $18.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.18 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income from equity method investment' will reach $36.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other noninterest income' will reach $49.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.44 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment services' stands at $24.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, PNFP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

