Gear Up for Phreesia (PHR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia (PHR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 181.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $126.37 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Phreesia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' of $55.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenus- Network solutions' at $36.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' will likely reach $32.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average healthcare services Clients' should arrive at 4,663 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,341 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Patient payment volume' should come in at $1.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payment facilitator volume percentage' reaching 85.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Phreesia have experienced a change of -3.3% in the past month compared to the -4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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