Gear Up for Phreesia (PHR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Phreesia (PHR) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, indicating an increase of 62.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $114.69 million, representing an increase of 13.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Phreesia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' will reach $52.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenus- Network solutions' will reach $33.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' to reach $28.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average healthcare services Clients' of 4,373. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,065 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average revenue per healthcare services client' reaching $18.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.24 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Patient payment volume' should come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.17 billion.



Phreesia shares have witnessed a change of -2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

