Gear Up for Philip Morris (PM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Philip Morris (PM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, indicating an increase of 16.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.25 billion, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Philip Morris metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- Total' of $4.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Combustible Tobacco- Total' will likely reach $6.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' should arrive at $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' stands at $2.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' to reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Total' should come in at 195.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 193.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipment Volume - EA, AU & PMI DF - Total' will reach 27.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.35 billion.

Analysts expect 'Shipment Volume - SSEA, CIS & MEA - Total' to come in at 95.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipment Volume - Americas - Total' reaching 16.46 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' at 38.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shipment Volume - Americas - Cigarettes' will reach 14.59 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.89 billion.

Shares of Philip Morris have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.