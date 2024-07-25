Gear Up for P&G (PG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble (PG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $20.73 billion, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific P&G metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Beauty' reaching $3.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Grooming' of $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Corporate' stands at $169.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' will likely reach $7.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' to come in at $5.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Health Care' should arrive at $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty' will reach 2.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming' will reach 8.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' at 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' should come in at 0.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' to reach 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for P&G here>>>



P&G shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.