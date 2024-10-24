Gear Up for Pfizer (PFE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer (PFE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 476.5%. Revenues are expected to be $15.19 billion, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pfizer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide' stands at $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Paxlovid - Worldwide' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +545.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide' of $227.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide' should arrive at $4.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States' should come in at $725.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International' reaching $105.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International' to come in at $369.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- United States' to reach $269.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Total International' at $87.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- United States' will reach $139.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- United states' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Total International' will likely reach $547.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.



Shares of Pfizer have demonstrated returns of -0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

