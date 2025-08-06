Gear Up for PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PENN Entertainment (PENN) to post quarterly loss of -$0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 77.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.73 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 8.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PENN Entertainment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- West segment' will reach $134.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interactive segment' will likely reach $303.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Midwest segment' should come in at $297.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Northeast segment' reaching $707.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- South segment' should arrive at $298.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other segment' to come in at $6.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest segment' at $124.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDAR- West segment' to reach $50.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDAR- South segment' stands at $109.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $111.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Northeast segment' will reach $203.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of PENN Entertainment have demonstrated returns of -5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PENN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

