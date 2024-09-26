Gear Up for Paychex (PAYX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Paychex (PAYX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.31 billion, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Paychex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Management Solutions' will reach $959.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for clients' should arrive at $36.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total service revenue' stands at $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- PEO and Insurance Services' will reach $318.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average investment Balance - Funds held for clients' reaching $4.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Funds held for clients' to reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average investment Balance - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' will likely reach $1.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.71 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' to come in at 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Paychex here>>>



Shares of Paychex have experienced a change of +1.9% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PAYX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

