Gear Up for Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Pan American Silver (PAAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 975% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $812.87 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 15.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pan American Silver metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' of 224.53 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 267.8 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' stands at 5,982.16 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,835 Koz.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' should come in at 1,603.51 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 806 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' will reach 921.69 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 905 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' reaching 777.08 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 738 Koz in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver' at 426.95 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 477 Koz.

Analysts expect 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold' to come in at 16.84 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.4 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Silver' to reach 67.17 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold' should arrive at 34.32 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.9 Koz.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold' will reach 29.89 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.1 Koz in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver' will reach $31.35. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.33 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold' will likely reach $2,662.07. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,980 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pan American Silver here>>>



Shares of Pan American Silver have experienced a change of +16.9% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAAS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.