Gear Up for Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Corp. (PKG) will report quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.41 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Sales- Packaging' to reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Sales- Corporate and Other' will likely reach $18.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Sales- Paper' should come in at $148.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging' to come in at $291.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $284.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Paper' will reach $33.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Packaging Corp. have experienced a change of +2.1% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PKG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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