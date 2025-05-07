Gear Up for Outfront Media (OUT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media (OUT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $396.65 million, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Outfront Media metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Organic Billboard Revenues' to come in at $312.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Transit Revenues' will reach $81.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Total Revenues' should come in at $394.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Other Revenues' will reach $3.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -80.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Billboard' stands at $311.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Transit and other' to reach $81.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted OIBDA- Billboard' will likely reach $79.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $39.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Outfront Media have demonstrated returns of +17.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OUT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

