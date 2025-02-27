Gear Up for Orion Marine (ORN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Orion Marine Group (ORN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating an increase of 87.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $270.4 million, representing an increase of 34.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Orion Marine metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Contract revenues- Concrete Segment' to come in at $77.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Contract revenues- Marine Segment' to reach $195.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Marine segment' will reach $7.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.26 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Orion Marine have experienced a change of -9.3% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

