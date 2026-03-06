Gear Up for Oracle (ORCL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Oracle (ORCL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.89 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oracle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Hardware' will reach $718.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Services' will likely reach $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'CLOUD REVENUES BY OFFERINGS- Cloud infrastructure' should come in at $4.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'CLOUD REVENUES BY OFFERINGS- Cloud applications' will reach $4.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' at $10.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' should arrive at $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' of $4.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Oracle have demonstrated returns of +13.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORCL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

