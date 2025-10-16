Gear Up for Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Omnicom (OMC) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.02 billion, increasing 3.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Omnicom metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Execution & Support' at $213.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Healthcare' reaching $281.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Public Relations' of $420.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Experiential' will reach $186.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' to come in at $489.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa' to reach $71.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- North America' should arrive at $2.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geography- Latin America' will likely reach $107.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential' will reach -6.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Revenue Growth - Advertising & Media' stands at 7.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Revenue Growth - Public Relations' should come in at 1.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Omnicom have returned +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, OMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

