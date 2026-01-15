Gear Up for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $95.65 million, increasing 30.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Old Second Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 5.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 54.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $6.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.26 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $12.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.61 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest and dividend income' to reach $82.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $75.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth management' reaching $3.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.30 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (TE)' to come in at $82.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.93 million.

Old Second Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OSBC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.