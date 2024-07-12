Gear Up for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $70.03 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Old Second Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 4.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 52.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' stands at $5.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.53 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total noninterest income' at $10.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.22 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest and dividend income' will reach $59.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.58 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $59.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Old Second Bancorp have experienced a change of +11.1% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

