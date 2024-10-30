Gear Up for nVent (NVT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that nVent Electric (NVT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $935.89 million, exhibiting an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some nVent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Enclosures' will reach $479.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' should come in at $306.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Thermal Management' of $147.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment income (loss)- Enclosures' will reach $106.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' to reach $97.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $97.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management' will reach $35.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.80 million.



Shares of nVent have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NVT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

