Gear Up for Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nutanix (NTNX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $641.76 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nutanix metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' of $304.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $337.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' stands at $29.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' will reach $607.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings)' will reach $389.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $329.48 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Billings' reaching $691.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $616.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' at $2.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.74 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total end customers' to reach 27,645. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25,370.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings' should come in at $29.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings' will reach $658.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $572.76 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutanix here>>>



Shares of Nutanix have demonstrated returns of +10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

