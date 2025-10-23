Gear Up for Novartis (NVS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Novartis (NVS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.9 billion, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Novartis metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total' to come in at $555.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net sales to third parties' will likely reach $14.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Kisqali- Total' reaching $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +64.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- US' at $119.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -47.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- US' stands at $180.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -41.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US' should come in at $990.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- US' will reach $927.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- ROW' of $149.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- ROW' will reach $320.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- ROW' to reach $267.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- ROW' should arrive at $734.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Novartis shares have witnessed a change of +6.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NVS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.