Gear Up for Novartis (NVS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Novartis (NVS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $13.96 billion, down 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Novartis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total' to come in at $533.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net sales to third parties' at $13.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Kisqali- Total' should arrive at $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total' should come in at $1.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- US' stands at $24.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -84.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Oncology- Scemblix- ROW' will reach $165.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +54.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- US' will reach $23.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -89.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US' will likely reach $952.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- US' to reach $66.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -94.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- ROW' reaching $116.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- ROW' of $347.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- ROW' will reach $154.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.9% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Novartis have returned -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, NVS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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