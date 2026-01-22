Gear Up for Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Northrop Grumman (NOC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.00 per share, indicating an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.62 billion, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Northrop Grumman metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Mission Systems' will reach $3.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' should arrive at $3.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Space Systems' reaching $3.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Defense Systems' to reach $1.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' should come in at $191.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $252.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' will reach $512.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $469.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' stands at $304.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $275.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' will reach $371.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $292.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment' to come in at $53.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.00 million.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have experienced a change of +14.1% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.