Gear Up for Nordstrom (JWN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nordstrom (JWN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.29 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nordstrom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Credit card revenues, net' should arrive at $121.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net sales' of $4.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' reaching $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' to come in at $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 381. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 359.



Shares of Nordstrom have experienced a change of +0.5% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JWN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

