Gear Up for Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nike (NKE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 52.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.15 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nike metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Converse' to reach $352.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Nike Brand' at $11.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' will reach $10.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Apparel' should come in at $3.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $5.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' should arrive at $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' reaching $3.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Footwear' will likely reach $3.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Equipment' to come in at $70.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' of $438.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' stands at $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

