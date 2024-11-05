Gear Up for NewtekOne (NEWT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, NewtekOne (NEWT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $61.76 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific NewtekOne metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income' of $10.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.08 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans' will reach $18.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.72 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income' should arrive at $12.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.19 million.

Analysts forecast 'Noninterest income- Other noninterest income' to reach $8.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.65 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Noninterest income- Servicing income' will likely reach $4.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Noninterest income- Technology and IT support income' at $5.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.50 million.



NewtekOne shares have witnessed a change of +1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move.

