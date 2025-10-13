Gear Up for M&T Bank (MTB) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.43 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some M&T Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 55.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 leverage' will reach 9.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $192.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $191.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 12.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total Capital Ratio' to come in at 14.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.96 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income - taxable-equivalent' at $1.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total other income' of $657.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $606.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $138.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $132.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust income' reaching $184.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Mortgage banking revenues' stands at $128.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.00 million.

Over the past month, M&T Bank shares have recorded returns of -9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.