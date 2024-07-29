Gear Up for Motorola (MSI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola (MSI) will report quarterly earnings of $3 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Motorola metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Products and Systems Integration' to come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Software and Services' will likely reach $993.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales from products' to reach $1.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales from services' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services Segment' should come in at $306.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $356 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration Segment' stands at $375.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $285 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Motorola have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, MSI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

