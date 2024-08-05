Gear Up for Molson Coors (TAP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.18 billion, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Molson Coors metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' stands at $677.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Americas' should arrive at $2.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' of 22.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.82 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Brand Volumes - Americas' at 16.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' reaching 6.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.93 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income(loss)- EMEA&APAC' should come in at $81.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income(loss)- Americas' to reach $439.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $487.30 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Molson Coors here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Molson Coors have returned +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, TAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.