Gear Up for Molson Coors (TAP) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.44 billion, declining 6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Molson Coors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' should come in at $451.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Americas' at $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' will reach 16.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.9 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Brand Volumes - Americas' should arrive at 12.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' of 3.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income(loss)- Americas' will reach $271.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $320.60 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Molson Coors have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

