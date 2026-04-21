Gear Up for Molina (MOH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Molina (MOH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 74.2%. Revenues are expected to be $10.81 billion, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Molina metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace' to come in at $569.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' at $406.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid' will reach $8.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare' will likely reach $1.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'MCR - Medicaid' of 92.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.3% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'MCR - Medicare' should come in at 90.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.3%.

Analysts forecast 'MCR - Marketplace' to reach 82.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' will reach 5.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.75 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' will reach 4.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' reaching 239.17 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 260.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' should arrive at 280.01 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 662.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'MCR - Total' stands at 91.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.2%.

Over the past month, Molina shares have recorded returns of +11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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