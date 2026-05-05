Gear Up for MKS (MKSI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS (MKSI) will report quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MKS metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Semiconductor' of $457.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial' at $285.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging' reaching $307.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Products' to reach $919.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- MSD (Materials Solutions Division)' will reach $345.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- PSD (Photonics Solutions Division)' will reach $280.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Services' will likely reach $135.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- VSD (Vacuum Solutions Division)' should arrive at $428.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Shares of MKS have experienced a change of +23% in the past month compared to the +9.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MKSI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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