Gear Up for McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from McDonald's (MCD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share, indicating a decline of 0.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.78 billion, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific McDonald's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Company-operated sales' to reach $2.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Franchised revenues' of $4.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' will reach $89.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach $228.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change' at -0.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change' reaching -1.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change' should come in at -1.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' stands at 42,830. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 41,198.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable sales growth - Total - YoY change' will reach -0.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will likely reach 18,936. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,577.

Analysts expect 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' to come in at 10,390. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,162.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' should arrive at 13,496. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,459.



Over the past month, shares of McDonald's have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, MCD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

