Gear Up for Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Maximus (MMS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.29 billion, declining 1.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Maximus metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' should arrive at $723.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Services' stands at $442.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' to come in at $151.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

Shares of Maximus have experienced a change of +7.1% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MMS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

