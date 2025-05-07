Gear Up for Maximus (MMS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Maximus (MMS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.29 billion, declining 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Maximus metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' stands at $682.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Services' will reach $475.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' should arrive at $128.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Maximus shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

