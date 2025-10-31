Gear Up for Martin Marietta (MLM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta (MLM) will report quarterly earnings of $6.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement and ready mixed concrete' will likely reach $300.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' at $361.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' of $93.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' should arrive at $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' stands at $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' to come in at 23 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22 dollars per tonne.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Shipments - Aggregates tons' will reach 55359 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53700 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' should come in at 625 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 600 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' will reach 3648 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3600 thousands of tons.

Analysts forecast 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' to reach 1328 thousands of cubic yards. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1300 thousands of cubic yards.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' will reach $493.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $438.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' reaching $59.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Martin Marietta have returned -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, MLM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

