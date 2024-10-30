Gear Up for Marriott (MAR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International (MAR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marriott metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' should arrive at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' to come in at $369.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise fees' to reach $821.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR' reaching 135. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 143 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms - Franchised' will reach 1,056,732. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 958,075 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms - Timeshare' will reach 22,820. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,745 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rooms - Managed - US & Canada' should come in at 217,332. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 215,952 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rooms - Managed - Total International' of 366,662. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 358,039.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Rooms - Franchised - US & Canada' at 811,077. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 747,617.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rooms - Franchised - Total International' will likely reach 245,655. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 210,458.



Shares of Marriott have experienced a change of +7.2% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

