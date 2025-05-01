Gear Up for Marriott (MAR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International (MAR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marriott metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' will likely reach $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' will reach $363.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise fees' of $727.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Rooms - Owned/Leased' to reach 14,214. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,111 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rooms - Managed' reaching 587,915. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 566,944.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms - Franchised' will reach 1,102,261. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,049,173.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' stands at 2.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Rooms - Managed - US & Canada' to come in at 218,121. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 214,308 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Rooms - Managed - Total International' should arrive at 369,794. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 352,636.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms - Total' will reach 1,723,831. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,643,172.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Rooms - Franchised - Total International' at 270,179. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 236,467.



Over the past month, Marriott shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.