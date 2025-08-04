Gear Up for Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 21.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $30.91 billion, declining 19.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 22.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marathon Petroleum metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput' of 2,950.66 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,065.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined' reaching 2,778.04 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,867.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Other charge and blendstocks' will reach 171.27 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 198.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' to come in at $1.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refining & Marketing' should come in at $1.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, MPC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

