Gear Up for The Manitowoc Company (MTW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating an increase of 55.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $592.73 million, representing a decrease of 0.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 37.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain The Manitowoc Company metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Americas' at $352.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MEAP' should come in at $110.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- EURAF' to come in at $129.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.3% year over year.



Shares of The Manitowoc Company have demonstrated returns of +12.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MTW is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

