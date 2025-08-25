Gear Up for Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Malibu Boats (MBUU) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 212.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $195.8 million, increasing 23.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Malibu Boats metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by product- Malibu' of $56.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by product- Cobalt' will likely reach $62.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by product- Saltwater Fishing' should come in at $83.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

Malibu Boats shares have witnessed a change of +11.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MBUU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.