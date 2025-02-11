Gear Up for Magna (MGA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Magna (MGA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.3 billion, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Magna metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures' should come in at $3.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Power & Vision' will reach $3.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Complete Vehicles' at $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Seating Systems' will reach $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures' stands at $303.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision' reaching $229.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $231 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems' of $46.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles' will likely reach $37.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Magna have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MGA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

