Gear Up for Macy's (M) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Macy's (M) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 23.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.09 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Macy's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales' should arrive at $5.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net' to reach $119.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store Count - End of Period - Bluemercury' will likely reach 160. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 158 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP)' of 506. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 565 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consolidated Number of stores' reaching 724. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 780 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Macy's here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Macy's have returned +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, M carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

