Gear Up for M/I Homes (MHO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, M/I Homes (MHO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.60 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some M/I Homes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' of $26.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Homebuilding revenue' at $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average home closing price' will reach $471.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $493 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Homes delivered - Total' will likely reach 2,182. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,990 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New contracts - Total' reaching 2,364. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,197.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' will reach $526.69 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $507 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Number of active communities (Average community count)' to reach 218. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 198.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.78 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homes in backlog' should arrive at 3,573. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,508.



View all Key Company Metrics for M/I Homes here>>>



Shares of M/I Homes have demonstrated returns of +35.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MHO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.