Gear Up for M/A-Com (MTSI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from M/A-Com (MTSI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating an increase of 27.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $260.13 million, representing an increase of 29.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain M/A-Com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecom' stands at $66.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' should come in at $113.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' at $79.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.6% year over year.

Shares of M/A-Com have experienced a change of +12.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

