Gear Up for Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $809 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lionsgate Studios Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Television Production' of $251.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -53.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Motion Picture' will likely reach $559.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- Motion Picture' will reach $156.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $135.30 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- Television Production' at $32.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.60 million.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LION is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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