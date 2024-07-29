Gear Up for Lemonade (LMND) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lemonade (LMND) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.85 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $122.46 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lemonade metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $7.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34%.

Analysts predict that the 'Ceding commission income' will reach $20.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commission income' will reach $6.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net earned premium' reaching $88.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'In force premium (end of period)' at $841.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $686.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Customers (end of period)' to come in at 2,165,646. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,906,408 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net loss ratio' stands at 83.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 99% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Premium per Customer (end of period)' should come in at $388.77. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $360 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross loss ratio' to reach 85.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94% in the same quarter last year.



Lemonade shares have witnessed a change of +41.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move.

