Gear Up for Lazard (LAZ) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard (LAZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 26.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $688.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lazard metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted net revenue- Asset Management' at $261.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted net revenue- Financial Advisory' will likely reach $417.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted net revenue- Corporate' reaching $9.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Total Fixed Income' should come in at $45.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.11 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Total Equity' should arrive at $182.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $190.43 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - End of Period' of $236.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $244.67 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - End of Period - Other' will reach $8.64 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.13 billion.

Lazard shares have witnessed a change of +16.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LAZ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

