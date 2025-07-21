Gear Up for L3Harris (LHX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris (LHX) to post quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. Revenues are expected to be $5.3 billion, up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific L3Harris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems' reaching $1.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Aerojet Rocketdyne' stands at $662.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems' should come in at $1.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Communication Systems' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating income- Aerojet Rocketdyne' to reach $82.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating income- Communication Systems (CS)' to come in at $343.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $329.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment operating income- Space and Airborne Systems (SAS)' should arrive at $209.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating income- Integrated Mission System (IMS)' of $183.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $206.00 million.

Shares of L3Harris have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LHX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

