Gear Up for Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl's (KSS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 49.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.84 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue' will reach $201.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales' stands at $3.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Recognition- Accessories' of $624.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Recognition- Children's' will likely reach $515.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Recognition- Footwear' at $335.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Recognition- Men's' to reach $737.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Recognition- Women's' to come in at $970.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Recognition- Home' should come in at $473.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,178. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,100 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kohl's here>>>



Shares of Kohl's have experienced a change of -15.9% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KSS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

