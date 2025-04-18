Gear Up for Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $424.32 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $43.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' will reach $370.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $9.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Expense Ratio' will likely reach 21.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 86.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 79.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss Ratio' at 65.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kinsale Capital Group here>>>



Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KNSL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

