Gear Up for Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kinder Morgan (KMI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kinder Morgan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Realized weighted average oil price' will reach 73 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68 dollars per barrel.

Analysts predict that the 'Realized weighted average NGL price' will reach 36 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 32 dollars per barrel.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' of N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'NGL sales volumes - net' will likely reach 9.73 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.03 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total oil production - net' to come in at 26.25 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.52 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' at 12 millions of ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13 millions of ton in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' should arrive at $1.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' to reach $293.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $300.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' stands at $305.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $289.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBDA- CO2' will reach $189.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $150.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Kinder Morgan have returned +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, KMI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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